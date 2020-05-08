Q1 2020 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bravida's Q1 Report. In the studio today, I have Bravida's CFO, Ãsa Neving, on my side. And I think we start immediately on Slide 3. I think it's even more important than ever to remind you about our business model and the low risk we have in our business.



As you probably heard me telling you a couple of times, we have diversified end markets, which means that we have different types of customers in different segments in 4 different geographies. We also have very low customer concentration and we have small contracts and a lot of service. And this all together means that we are a very stable company and not dependent on any certain markets. We are a business that are depending on very many different local markets. And I think that's something that we'll be seeing in the coming quarters. We have more than 55,000 customers. And after Q1, we have an LTM sales at SEK 20.8 billion and LTM EBITA of SEK 1.247 billion.



On the next slide, I