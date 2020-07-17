Q2 2020 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bravida Q2 2020 Report. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you, this conference is being recorded today, Friday, the 17th of July 2020.



And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mattias Johansson. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Thank you very much. Hi, and welcome, everyone. As you heard, this is the presentation of Bravida's Q2 report in 2020. And here in Stockholm, Ossa Neving will do the presentation together with myself.



And I think we start immediately on Slide 3. And I think, this quarter, we have really been able to show what we have meant before when we have said that we are -- Bravida has a low-risk in our business model. We have a good visibility in our order backlog, and we saw and communicated already to you, before Christmas of last year, that we were entering a growth phase during Q2 this year. And this