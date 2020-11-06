Q3 2020 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Good morning, and hi, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Bravida's Q3 report. And I think we follow the same procedure as normal. Me -- myself and Ãsa will take you through the presentation, and then you have the possibility to ask some questions in the end on this session.



And to start with, I think it's worth mentioning that I think this is quite a good quarter. If we look at year-to-date, we have been able to grow the business with 5% and improve the profit with 11% when we pay taxes, et cetera. So I think this is, due to the circumstances -- quarter that -- yes, you can expect from a company like Bravida.



And if we start on Slide 3, as I always do, and I think in these circumstances, I think it's even more important to tell you about the business model and the low risk. And I think this is the reason why we can deliver a very stable sales level and profit, et cetera. We have a diversified end market, low capital concentration and small average contract