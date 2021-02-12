Q4 2020 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone, to this presentation, actually the best quarter ever in Bravida's history. So today, I'm happy to do this presentation together with Ãsa Neving, our CFO. And I think you will hear quite many positive things during this session.



And I think that during 2020, we proved our business model and that our way of managing, the Bravida Way, is actually working very well. In 2020, we had 6% growth adjusted for the currency. We have improved