Q1 2021 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Hi, everyone, and welcome to the first quarter presentation of 2021. My name is Mattias Johansson, and together with me today is CFO, Ãsa Neving. And today's agenda is that we're first going to take you through our market position in the Nordic, Q1 2021, the highlights and then the performance by country. And then we will end the session with a Q&A. So please think about some nice and good questions, and we'll try to answer them as good as possible.



So we start with our position in the Nordic market. Many of you already know this, 12,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. We are one of the few who can act like a one-stop shop to provide sustainable services for all our customers all over the Nordics. We have electrical services, heating and plumbing, HVAC, but we also have sprinkler, security, fire alarms, technical facility management, solar panels and some other smart things that you can use to improve your buildings.



We have an LTM sales at around