Oct 26, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President
Hi, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q3 presentation for Bravida's financial report. Today, it's myself, Mattias Johansson, and together with Asa, we are going to take you through this quarter and the presentation.
So once again, welcome. And we start as normal with our position in the market and a beautiful picture of Malmo is, of course, a good start of the day, while I'm coming from Scania. But Bravida, overall, as you -- all of you should know now, we are in the 4 Nordics, Nordic companies -- countries, sorry, 4 Nordic countries, and we are the market leader in 3 out of these 4.
We have earned LTM sales at SEK 21.3 billion. You know the business model, we have the quite low-risk in our business model. We have a small average contract size, a lot of different type of customers and high content of service in combination with installation. But said that, close to 90% of all our contracts are below SEK 50 million.
But said that, we also have the
