Q4 2021 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Bravida webcast for teleconference Q4 2021. CEO, Mattias Johansson; and CFO, Ãsa Neving.



Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Thank you very much, and good morning. And as you heard, it's myself, who will take you through this presentation; together with our CFO, Ãsa Neving, slightly younger on the picture but still going strong.



Ãsa Neving - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CFO



Absolutely. Stronger than ever, I would say.



Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Yes. Today's agenda is first, something about the market position in the Nordic, the Q4 report, of course. And then Ãsa will take you through the different countries and the performance in those segments, and then we have a