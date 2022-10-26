Q3 2022 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the third quarterly report for 2022, Bravida. Today, I hope you hear me, Asa and myself; as usual, is going to take you through this presentation. So again, very welcome, and I think we start.



Ãsa Neving - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CFO



I think we do.



Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Yes.



Ãsa Neving - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CFO



Go ahead.



Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President



Thanks. The agenda; Bravida and the position in the Nordics as usual and then we deep into the Q3 numbers. Also I will take you through the different countries. And then