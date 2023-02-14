Feb 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bravida's Q4 report 2022. Today we are presenting from the Bravida GreenHub in the City Center of Stockholm. And it's myself, Mattias Johansson, who will take you through this presentation together withâ¦
Ãsa Neving - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CFO
Ãsa Neving, CFO of Bravida.
Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President
And we're, of course, very happy to have you listening into this report, which we think is a quiteâ¦
Ãsa Neving - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CFO
Strong report actually.
Mattias Johansson - Bravida Holding AB(publ)-CEO&Group President
Yes, definitely.
Q4 2022 Bravida Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 14, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Already have an account? Log in
Get the full story
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...
30-Day 100% money back guarantee
You are not charged until the trial ends. Subscription fee may be tax deductible.
Excellent
4.6 out of 5 Trustpilot