Q1 2019 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



[Interpreted] Good morning, and welcome to this conference summarizing Q1 results of mBank Group. We are few and far between, but we have CFO, Andreas BÃ¶ger; and our Chief Economist, Ernest Pytlarczyk. Over to Andreas.



Andreas BÃ¶ger - mBank S.A. - Vice-President of the Management Board & CFO



Good morning and a warm welcome also from my side, and thank you very much for participating in our earnings presentation for the first quarter 2019.



Let me start in giving you some highlights of the first quarter, a quarter in which the net profit after tax ended at PLN 164 million. This result was impacted, on the one hand, by the high BFG contribution, by the high contribution to the BFG resolution fund, that we and also other banks had to stem in the first quarter. And on the other hand, if you compare the first quarter of 2019 with last year's first quarter, obviously, you'd know that last year's first quarter had the one-off gain in from the sale of our