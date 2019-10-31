Q3 2019 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



[Interpreted] Good morning. It's a pleasure to welcome you to the conference that sums up the results of the third quarter of the mBank Group. They will be presented by the President, Cezary Stypulkowski; CFO, Andreas BÃ¶ger; and the macroeconomic situation will be described by Ernest Pytlarczyk.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



[Interpreted] Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our quarterly meeting. What can I say? We're continuing the good tendencies wherever we have influence and wherever we have not, things are not so bad either. But whenever it's possible to use mBank employees' efforts to get an impact on the events, then things go the right way.



Well, first of all, we have record high interest revenues that has 3 sources. One of them is the systematic improvement of the interest margin in the bank that's been going on for a number of years, and partially has to do with the low participation, low share of the