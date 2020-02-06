Q4 2019 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



[Interpreted] Good morning and welcome to this conference that will present the results of 2019 in mBank Group. The results will be delivered by CEO, Cezary Stypulkowski; CFO, Andreas B?ger. And then we'll have a presentation of the macroeconomics from our Chief Economist, Ernest Pytlarczyk.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



[Interpreted] Good morning. This will be a brief overview, and then we'll take your questions.



Operational figures. This was a fabulous year in terms of the bank's activities. All that we control went well, all that we couldn't went so-so. The net interest income, 14.5% up, with an improved net interest margin, partly due to lower cost of financing. But in lending, our changing loan mix also impacts the results. The NFC went down somewhat year-on-year. But well, that was due to changes in the recognition of insurance fees. These lines, the fees and commissions lines that are active have been performing