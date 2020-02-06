Feb 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts
[Interpreted] Good morning and welcome to this conference that will present the results of 2019 in mBank Group. The results will be delivered by CEO, Cezary Stypulkowski; CFO, Andreas B?ger. And then we'll have a presentation of the macroeconomics from our Chief Economist, Ernest Pytlarczyk.
Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO
[Interpreted] Good morning. This will be a brief overview, and then we'll take your questions.
Operational figures. This was a fabulous year in terms of the bank's activities. All that we control went well, all that we couldn't went so-so. The net interest income, 14.5% up, with an improved net interest margin, partly due to lower cost of financing. But in lending, our changing loan mix also impacts the results. The NFC went down somewhat year-on-year. But well, that was due to changes in the recognition of insurance fees. These lines, the fees and commissions lines that are active have been performing
Q4 2019 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...