Q1 2020 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the conference on the performance of mBank Group in the first quarter of 2020. Today, we are represented by our CEO, Mr. Stypulkowski, our CFO, Mr. Andreas BÃÂ¶ger; as well as Mr. Marcin Mazurek, our economist. Today, our conference is a bit extraordinary as we are living in extraordinary times, but I hope the technology will not make us any nasty surprises. And now I give the floor to Mr. Stypulkowski.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Welcome. In brief, first quarter, seems to be the last quarter of the good old times because on the surface, that means what we are presenting as a result of 2020 first quarter, it seems to be in relatively good shape, I would say. The core income was still growing, fueled by strong business momentum. We have -- we've been targeting -- after the first few months, it was highly possible that the bank would be able to deliver PLN 6 billion of income since both interest