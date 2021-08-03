Q2 2021 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



The results will be presented as usually by our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski; our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Andreas Böger; and Chief Risk Officer, Mr. Marek Lusztyn. Marcin Mazurek will present the macroeconomic overview.



Cezary, the floor is yours.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Okay. So these are the results post second quarter. We have to remember that the second quarter of 2020 was basically the peak of the pandemic year -- not the pandemic, but fears were all around. And I think that, that was the -- through lockdown at that time. So obviously, there is a base to which we have to refer plus in the second quarter of last year, we had the 2 steps of the interest rate lowering which, obviously, impact to some extent, also the comparisons between both