Aug 03, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts
Hello, and welcome, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we will discuss the results of mBank Group in the second quarter of 2022. The results will be presented, as always, by Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Andreas BÃ¶ger, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Marek Lusztyn, Chief Risk Officer. The macroeconomic outlook will be presented by Marcin Mazurek, Chief Economist. Cezary, the floor is yours.
Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO
Hello, and welcome. Traditionally, we will start with the presentation of our good operational results, I have to say, and financial results require, unfortunately, some additional comment.
So on the operational side, I think the most important is that the revenue side of the bank is growing as fast as it used to, even faster specifically on net interest income for the obvious reason that the interest rates hikes benefited the banking sector. But we continue also to grow our net fee and
Half Year 2022 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript
