Full Year 2022 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Andreas Boeger, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Marek Lusztyn, Chief Risk Officer; and Mr. Marcin Mazurek, Chief Economist



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Welcome. What should I say? Operational results fabulous. Reported loss, and that's simple. And this is the second consecutive loss and second loss in my 30 years career. So I'm very much dissatisfied, but there are reasons for that. And as I said, we have exceptional operational performance last year, which is very much reflected in the growth of our net interest income and fees and commissions.



Gross -- the interest income is pretty obvious, we are operating in an environment where the interest rates have been growing very fast. I think that you know during my 30 years career in