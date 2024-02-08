Full Year 2023 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 07:32PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference where we will present the results of mBank Group in the fourth quarter of 2023. The speakers today, as usually are Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Pascal Ruhland, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Marek Lusztyn, Chief Risk Officer; and Mr. Marcin Mazurek, Chief Economist, who joins us here shortly. You can ask your questions in the chat box. I will read them after the presentation. Cezary, Let's start.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank SA - President of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon. As you see record revenues, net interest margin going up from protection against that legal risk, unfortunately only PLN24 million of net profit. The performance of the bank over 2023 was very strong when it comes to the core business, which we manage record the income that's the we surpassed to PLN10 billion, lots of r income, which is almost 17% more than the previous year.



The most important contributor was then net interest income in the PLN8.8 billion slots. It