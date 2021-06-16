Jun 16, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. I'm [Garrett Well], Relationship Manager at NASDAQ. I'm pleased to be here joined with the team of Bentley Systems, including Greg Bentley, CEO and Chairperson of the Board; and David Hollister, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) We will have time at the end of the presentation to answer any questions that come in.



Without further ado, here is Greg to discuss the latest news and insights of Bentley Systems. Greg?



Gregory S. Bentley - Bentley Systems, Incorporated - CEO, President & Chairman of the Board



Garrett, thank you. And to each of you, thanks for your interest in Bentley Systems; now busy as BSY, a public company. We regard that what we do is the highest and best use of our talent and investment because infrastructure underlies both our economy and our environment. Infrastructure depends on infrastructure engineering, all of these professions whom we support, their work depends on their software such as these titles from Bentley Systems. And we regard ourselves as the