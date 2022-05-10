Q1 2022 Bentley Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 12:15PM GMT

Carey Mann - Bentley Systems, Incorporated - IR Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Bentley Systems' Q1 2022 operating results webcast. I'm Carey Mann, Bentley's VP of Investor Relations. On the webcast today, we have Bentley Systems' Chief Executive Officer, Greg Bentley; Chief Financial Officer, Werner Andre; Chief Operating Officer, Nicholas Cumins; and Chief Investment Officer, David Hollister.



Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This webcast, including the question-and-answer portion of the webcast, may include forward-looking statements related to the expected future results for our company and are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to are described in our operating release and other SEC filings.



Today's remarks will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information, including reconciliation