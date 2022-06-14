Jun 14, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Samad Saleem Samana - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



(technical difficulty) investors for joining us as well. And Greg, I was doing some diligence getting to know the company better ahead of this. And I thought it would be great to start off with just a high-level overview of your own background and the company has a fairly unique background and then we'll dive into maybe what people -- would Bentley be just for those that are unfamiliar with the company.



Gregory S. Bentley - Bentley Systems, Incorporated - CEO, President & Chairman of the Board



Samad, thank you. And by the way, as far as first time, this is our company's first attendance at an investor conference, of any sort. So I appreciate your indulgence. So the company was founded by 5 Bentley Brothers in 1984. And since then, we've worked hard to become the leading provider of software for the engineering of infrastructure, infrastructure underlies our economies and our environment. And so our colleagues consider that the highest and best use of our talent and investment. The rest of