Jun 15, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



My pleasure to welcome the next company, Bentley -- Bentley Systems specifically. We don't get a lot of founders were name associated with the company. So thanks for coming. As well as Werner Andre, the CFO.



Gregory S. Bentley - Bentley Systems, Incorporated - CEO, President & Chairman of the Board



Hi.



Questions and Answers:

So maybe to start, Greg, you and your management team have been leading Bentley for decades. This is our first meeting in London since 2019. For those who are not familiar, can you maybe spend a few minutes talking through us through Bentley's history as well as your long-standing connection to London? Because I think you said you have a house here.- Bentley Systems, Incorporated - CEO, President & Chairman of the Board[Andrew], thank you, and to each of you, thank for your interest and time today.In fact, the company was founded by 5 Bentley brothers in 1984. And we've worked