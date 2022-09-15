Sep 15, 2022 / 04:15PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



It feels like the Olympics, which goes on for like 2 weeks and last day is when you have the most prestigious thing, like 100-meter dash or a Marathon, whatever. It feels like this could be -- this could be the home stretch.



Well, thank you so much to the Bentley management team, Bentley is a company that I think we were talking about it. I first got to know in 2002, 2003 time frame, and it's been great to watch the evolution of the company over the past several years.



Maybe a quick comment since you went public in the last 2 years or so, in the middle of the pandemic, right? If you can just give us a brief recap of the Bentley story. Everybody knows at a high level what you guys do. But if you wouldn't mind giving us the salient investment points, first of all, introductions, round of introduction.



Werner Andre - Bentley Systems, Incorporated - CFO & CAO



Werner Andre, I'm the CFO.



David J. Hollister - Bentley Systems, Incorporated - CIO



I'm David Hollister. I'm the Chief