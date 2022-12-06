Bentley Systems Inc at Nasdaq Investor Conference Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good morning. Thank you, everyone, for joining us at the NASDAQ conference. My name is [Elizabeth Porter]. I'm an Equity Analyst on the Morgan Stanley U.S. Software Equity Research team. I am very pleased to have with us today, Bentley's CEO, Nicholas Cumins. And we are taking audience Q&A, and then mic will be going around after. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/research disclosures.



With that Nicholas, thank you so much for joining us today.



Nicholas H. Cumins - Bentley Systems, Incorporated - COO



Thank you for having me.



Questions and Answers:

Of course. So just to start it off, would be great for you to give an introduction to Bentley for those that may not be familiar with the company. Just the product of -- the portfolio of products that you guys have and the end customers you serve.