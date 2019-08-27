Aug 27, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the B&S Group Half Year 2019 Results Call. My name is Rona, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)
I am now handing you over to your host, Bert Meulman, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
J. Bert Meulman - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Member of the Executive Board
Hello, good morning. This is Bert Meulman speaking, the CEO of the B&S Group. With me here is also Gert Van Laar, our CFO; and Anke Bongers, our Investor Relator. I will take, together with Gert, through -- you through the results of the half year under review and of course afterwards, we can discuss, and we are able to answer any questions you might have.
To start with, let's just go to the financial highlights half year and allow me to share my personal view on this first half year. We are pleased that we had a double-digit turnover growth we have realized. It was always the promise to our market -- to the market that we are fast-growing distribution company. The result is, of course, that we have a clear focus
Half Year 2019 B&S Group SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 27, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...