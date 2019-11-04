2019 B&S Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

J. Bert Meulman - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, everybody. Here, Bert Meulman, the CEO of the B&S Group. With me also Gert Van Laar, our CFO; Peter Kruithof, our Finance Director; and Anke Bongers, our IR.



I will shortly take you through our highlights of the 9 months, and we published them this morning. And after that, of course, there is room to add some questions.



First 9 months, let's talk about the first 9 months, characterized by a top line growth of 17% at reported rates, of which 5.8% was organic. And in Q3, organic growth at reported rates was 4.3%. But when you look at constant currency organic turnover growth in the first 9 months, was 4%, which is in line with H1 results.



When you look at our segments. In