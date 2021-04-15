B&S Group SA Capital Market Day Transcript

Apr 15, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Tako de Haan - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Member of the Executive Board



Good afternoon. My name is Tako de Haan, and I'm the CEO of the B&S Group. From the studio here in Amsterdam, we want to welcome you to our Capital Markets Day. It's very unfortunate that due to COVID, we are not