Half Year 2023 B&S Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Peter J. van Mierlo - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Chair of the Executive Board



Good morning to you all, and thank you for calling in to our Q2 2023 update. As said, my name is Peter van Mierlo, CEO of B&S. With me here on the call is Mark Faasse, our CFO. Looking forward to working together with you and being transparent about the course of action and achievements of our B&S Group.



First of all, I'd like to take the opportunity to invite you for a meeting on November 21, 2023. In this meeting, we will present our ideas and our plans for the future of B&S. B&S has 6 segments with strong and experienced commercial leaders, all active in branded consumer goods and at the same time, operating in different commercial markets and in different