May 19, 2020 / 05:20PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
So good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the Basilea presentation at our health care -- virtual health care conference this year. It's my pleasure to introduce the CEO of Basilea, David. And without further ado, I will hand it over to David and his presentation.
David Veitch - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - CEO
Thank you, [Michael], and hello. I'd like to thank UBS for inviting Basilea to present at this UBS Virtual Global Health Care Conference. I understand you have access to our presentation. So I will refer to slide numbers from that presentation from time to time. I'm going to provide a general update on Basilea, our programs, our revenues and also make mention of any COVID-19 impacts on our company's business.
If you go to Slide 2, you'll see in summary, for those of you less familiar with the company, we are a commercial-stage biotech company with significantly growing cash flows from our commercialized products. We are focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. And we believe we have the potential for sustainable growth
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG at UBS Global Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
May 19, 2020 / 05:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...