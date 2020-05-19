May 19, 2020 / 05:20PM GMT

So good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to the Basilea presentation at our health care -- virtual health care conference this year. It's my pleasure to introduce the CEO of Basilea, David. And without further ado, I will hand it over to David and his presentation.



David Veitch - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - CEO



Thank you, [Michael], and hello. I'd like to thank UBS for inviting Basilea to present at this UBS Virtual Global Health Care Conference. I understand you have access to our presentation. So I will refer to slide numbers from that presentation from time to time. I'm going to provide a general update on Basilea, our programs, our revenues and also make mention of any COVID-19 impacts on our company's business.



If you go to Slide 2, you'll see in summary, for those of you less familiar with the company, we are a commercial-stage biotech company with significantly growing cash flows from our commercialized products. We are focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. And we believe we have the potential for sustainable growth