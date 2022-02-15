Full Year 2021 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

David Veitch - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - CEO



Thank you very much. Hello, I'm David Veitch, CEO of Basilea, and I would like to welcome you to our conference call and webcast, reviewing our financial results and key achievements for the full year 2021 and in which we will be outlining our strategy for Basilea to become a leading global anti-infectives company.



For further detailed information, please see the ad hoc announcement issued this morning and also our financial report 2021. These documents are both available on our website at basilea.com. I would also like to mention that this call contains forward-looking statements. Joining me on our call today are Adesh Kaul, our Chief Financial