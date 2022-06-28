Jun 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

David Veitch - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - CEO



Thank you. Hello. I'd like to welcome you to our conference call and webcast, reviewing our Phase III ceftobiprole data and the next steps and we will also highlight our progress with the implementation of our strategy to become a leading global anti-infectives company.



For further detailed information, please see the ad hoc announcement issued this morning. and the updated investor presentation. These documents are both available on our website at basilea.com.



Joining me presenting on the call today is Dr. Marc Engelhardt, our Chief Medical Officer. Also available to answer questions is Adesh