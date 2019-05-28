Q1 2019 Bank Sankt-Peterburg PAO Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Konstantin Yuryevich Balandin - Bank Sankt-Peterburg PAO - Deputy Chairman of the Management Board



Thanks a lot, and hello, everybody, and welcome to our First Quarter 2019 IFRS Results Conference Call.



As usual, I'll pass you through the presentation, and then we will have time for a Q&A session. So let's begin.



Fairly speaking, it has been quite a modest quarter for us. But still, there are a number of things that we would like to highlight for you. For example, our core banking revenues increased by 11% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019 to RUB 7 billion. Net interest income is up by 14% to RUB 5.7 billion. Fees and commission increased by 3% up to RUB 1.4 billion.



But last but not least is that we continued to see pretty nice growth in retail lending. And our retail loans increased by 5% year-to