Half Year 2019 Bank Sankt-Peterburg PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Konstantin Yuryevich Balandin - "Bank"Saint-Petersburg"Public Joint-Stock Company-Deputy Chairman of the Management Board



Thanks a lot and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 1H 2019 IFRS Results Conference Call. And as usual, I will pass you through the presentation, and then we'll have some time for Q&A session. So let's kick off.



And as usual, once again, I start with the highlights for the first half of 2019. And the most important stuff that happened to the bank is that our core banking revenues increased by 14% up to RUB 14.7 billion in the first half of the year, including all-time best quarterly results of RUB 7.7 billion in the second quarter