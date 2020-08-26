Half Year 2020 Bank Sankt-Peterburg PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference to discuss financial results of Bank Saint Petersburg under IFRS for the second quarter and for the first 6 months of 2020. My name is [Vadim], IR of BSPB, and I will be hosting today's meeting.



First and foremost, I would like to introduce today's speakers. Stanislav Filatov, CFO; Oksana Sivokobilska, Head of Retail and Digital, Deputy Chairman of the Board; and Konstantin Noskov, VP, Head of Strategy.



Before we get started, we'd like to go over a few housekeeping items so that you know how to participate in today's event. (Operator Instructions) We will record this meeting and share the link after the event.



Now I'd like to give the floor to Mr. Stanislav Filatov, CFO. Please go ahead, Stanislav.



Stanislav Nikolaevich Filatov - "Bank"Saint-Petersburg"Public Joint-Stock Company-VP&CFO



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to our first half