Nov 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our web conference to discuss financial results of Bank Saint Petersburg under IFRS for the third quarter and for the 9 months of 2020. My name is [Vadim], IR of BSPB, and I'll be hosting today's meeting.



First and foremost, I would like to introduce today's speakers: Stanislav Filatov, CFO; and Konstantin Noskov, VP, Head of Strategy.



Before we get started, we'd like to remind you how to participate in today's event. (Operator Instructions)



We will record this meeting and share the link after the event.



Now I'd like to give the floor to Mr. Stanislav Filatov, CFO. Please go ahead, Stanislav.



Stanislav Nikolaevich Filatov - "Bank"Saint-Petersburg"Public Joint-Stock Company-VP&CFO



Thank you very much, [Vadim]. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to our 9 months of 2020 IFRS results call. Thank you for joining us today. I hope you're all safe