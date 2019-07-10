Q2 2019 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Kamilla Oresvård - Bulten AB(publ)-SVP of Corporate Communications



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's 2019 Q2 presentation. My name is Kamilla Oresvård, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications. Presenting the report are Bulten's President and CEO, Anders Nyström; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Helena Wennerström.



Please go ahead, Anders.



Anders Nyström - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. The agenda for today will be, first, a brief overview of Bulten, the development in our market, the result of the second quarter and then some comments about the future.



So if we go to Page 3. Bulten has a lean and well-positioned operation with a global presence. There are not many in our industry actually that can offer local content in both Europe, U.S., China and Russia. We balance our production between approximately 40% outsourcing and 60% in-house production and can thereby be