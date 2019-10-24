Q3 2019 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to Bulten's 2019 Q3 Presentation. My name is Kamilla OresvÃ¤rd, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications. Presenting the report are Bulten's President and CEO; Anders NystrÃ¶m; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Helena WennerstrÃ¶m.



Thank you, Kamilla. The agenda for today will be a brief overview of Bulten, developments in our market, the results for the third quarter and some comments about the future.



So if you turn to Page 3. Bulten has a lean and well-positioned operation with a global presence. We can offer local content in Europe, U.S., China and Russia, which is unique in our competitive set. We balance our production between approximately 40% outsourcing, 60% in-house production and can thereby be flexible and cost