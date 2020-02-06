Q4 2019 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Kamilla Oresvård - Bulten AB(publ)-SVP of Corporate Communications



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's 2019 Q4 Presentation. My name is Kamilla Oresvård, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications. Presenting the report are Bulten's President and CEO, Anders Nyström; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Helena Wennerström.



If we turn to the next slide, before we go into the earnings call, I would like to remind you of our Capital Markets Day on the 20th of February in Stockholm. You'll find the invitation on our website, bulten.com, or you can send me an e-mail, and I will forward it to you.



Anders Nyström - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Kamilla, and welcome, everybody. The agenda for today will be a brief overview of Bulten, the development in our market, result for the fourth quarter and some words about our