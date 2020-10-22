Q3 2020 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Kamilla OresvÃ¤rd - Bulten AB(publ)-SVP of Corporate Communications



Welcome to Bulten's 2020 Q3 Presentation. My name is Kamilla OresvÃ¤rd, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications. Presenting the report are Bulten's President and CEO, Anders NystrÃ¶m; and our acting CFO, Claes Lundqvist. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over the word to Anders NystrÃ¶m. Please go ahead, Anders.



Anders NystrÃ¶m - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Kamilla. Welcome, everyone. The agenda for today will be a brief overview of Bulten, the market development, the results for the third quarter and finally, some words about our focus for the rest of this year and going forward. So next slide, please.



Bulten is, as most of you know, a supplier of fasteners, primarily to the automotive industry. We don't just supply the hardware. To many of our customers, we are a partner for product development support, innovation, procurement and