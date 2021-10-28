Q3 2021 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Ulrika Hultgren -



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's Q3 2021 Presentation. My name is Ulrika Hultgren, and I'm the SVP, Corporate Communications and IR. Presenting the report of Bulten is President and CEO, Anders NystrÃ¶m; and our CFO, Anna Akerblad. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over the word to Anders NystrÃ¶m. Please go ahead, Anders.



Anders NystrÃ¶m - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thanks, Ulrika. Welcome, everyone.



I want to start off on a general note. As I believe everyone knows, the global vehicle industry has been severely affected by the lack of semiconductors during 2021. This has caused disruption in our customers' value chains, and almost all of Bulten's consumers -- customers, sorry, have halted production during quarter 3.



On the flip side, it's important to point out that the underlying consumer demand for cars is high, and recovery is a matter of industry capacity.



As I think you will see in this presentation, we're building a stronger Bulten for