Bulten AB Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Feb 22, 2022

Ulrika Hultgren - Bulten AB(publ)-Senior VP of Corporate Communications&IR



Welcome to Bulten's Capital Markets Day 2022. My name is Ulrika Hultgren, and I'm in charge of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations here at Bulten.



When we planned for our Capital Markets Day this year, we didn't know that the restrictions would be lifted by now. So we decided to stick with a virtual event this year. Anyway, we hope that you will find today's session and presentation interesting. And next time we have a Capital Markets Day, we hope that we will be able to meet you in person.



The agenda for the following is like this. We will start with a presentation given by Anders NystrÃ¶m, Bulten's President and CEO, and he will give an overview of how Bulten will continue to reach a sustainable growth over the coming years. Thereafter, we will hear from Markus Baum, Bulten's Chief Commercial Officer. And he will talk about how he and his team are working, what they will focus on in order to meet the Bulten's strategy and the set targets.



