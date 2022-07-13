Q2 2022 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Anders Nystrom; and CFO, Anna Akerblad.
Anders NystrÃ¶m - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO
Okay. Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Let's turn to Page 3 in the presentation where you can see the agenda. It will be an overview of Bulten, the market development, second quarter and what's in focus for the rest of the year.
When we presented our quarter 1, I said in the introduction that we're facing both old and new challenges ahead. In quarter 2, all of those challenges have been very real, but also they have been dealt with. I will describe those in a bit more detail further on in the presentation.
So next slide, please, Page 4. As you know, Bulten is a supplier of fasteners. Our primary customer group is light vehicle OEMs, but customers categorized as automotive suppliers and customers outside the automotive industry are continuing
Jul 13, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
