Q3 2023 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ulrika Hultgren - Bulten AB - SVP Corporate Communications & IR



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's presentation for the third quarter 2023. My name is Ulrika Hultgren, and I'm Head of Corporate Communication and Investor Relations. Presenting the report above are President and CEO, Anders Nystrom; and our CFO, Anna Akerblad. As usually, we'll be able to ask questions after the presentation, both of the web as well as in the telephone conference.



And I will now hand over to Anders.



Anders Nystrom - Bulten AB - President & CEO



Thank you, Ulrika. We're turning to slide 3.



As most of you know, both domestic supplier of fastener solutions, or primary customer group is light vehicle, and commercial vehicle, OEMs. With customers categorized as automotive suppliers, and customers outside of the automotive industry are continuing to grow their share of our business.



It's important to know that, we don't just supply hardware to many of our customers. We are a partner