Nov 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Marco Beenen
BW Offshore Limited - CEO
* StÃ¥le Andreassen
BW Offshore Limited - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Ivar Larsen
Arctic Securities AS - Analyst
* Terje Fatnes
SEB, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO
Okay. Good morning, welcome. Welcome at the third quarter presentation of BW Offshore. I will give you a general update and our CFO, StÃ¥le Andreassen will bring you to more financial details. Please note our disclaimer, and then we can go to the third quarter highlights. All of these have already been communicated in the past weeks and months, actually. But I'll give you a short summary.
Anyhow, the biggest event was actually the significant oil discovery in Hibiscus. And that has -- or that allows us now to accelerate the production growth in Dussafu even
Q3 2019 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...