Q3 2019 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Marco Beenen

BW Offshore Limited - CEO

* StÃ¥le Andreassen

BW Offshore Limited - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Ivar Larsen

Arctic Securities AS - Analyst

* Terje Fatnes

SEB, Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO



Okay. Good morning, welcome. Welcome at the third quarter presentation of BW Offshore. I will give you a general update and our CFO, StÃ¥le Andreassen will bring you to more financial details. Please note our disclaimer, and then we can go to the third quarter highlights. All of these have already been communicated in the past weeks and months, actually. But I'll give you a short summary.



Anyhow, the biggest event was actually the significant oil discovery in Hibiscus. And that has -- or that allows us now to accelerate the production growth in Dussafu even