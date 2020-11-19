Q3 2020 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO



Good morning and welcome to the third quarter 2020 presentation of BW Offshore. In this call, I will give a general update, and our CFO, StÃ¥le Andreassen, will cover the financial results.



And then moving on to highlights on Slide 3. The third quarter was a challenging quarter from an operational perspective, with both the YÃ¹um Kâakâ NÃ¡ab and the Sendje Berge FPSO experiencing shutdowns, and that impacted our commercial uptime and financial results somewhat. Our EBITDA of USD 98 million and our operating cash flow of USD 82 million were, therefore, a bit lower than previous quarter. But this is also further explained by a one-off settlement of $8 million that we had in Q2