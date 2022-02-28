Full Year 2021 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



I'll now hand the floor to Marco Beenen, CEO.



Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO



Good morning and afternoon. Welcome to the presentation of our fourth quarter 2021 of BW Offshore. It's my pleasure to host this conference call together with Stale Andreassen, our CFO, who will present the financial results, and I will start with a general update first.



Please note our disclaimer, and then I go to Slide 3. Highlights in the fourth quarter are the Barossa project is progressing well and on schedule. We're very pleased with the success of BW Ideol as one of the winners of the ScotWind leasing round, obtaining an option agreement for a site of close to 1 gigawatt of floating wind power. We're progressing with making divestments in the noncore fleets with the sale of Joko Tole to a local Indonesian operator as well as the recycling of Cidade de SÃ£o Vicente, which is currently laid up in Oman.



For the year, we delivered a solid financial operational result with