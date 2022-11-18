Q3 2022 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO
Okay. Welcome, and good morning, everyone. We are presenting today our Third Quarter 2022 Update from BW Offshore. I'm here with Stale Andreassen, our CFO. After a couple of conference calls in the previous quarters, we choose for a bit more personal setup today in live presentation and a webcast for those who cannot participate here.
Please note the disclaimer. And then I'll start with the highlights. I'm very pleased that I can announce an extension of the limited notice to proceed because this means that we're actually progressing towards the contract award of the Shellâ's Gato do Mato project, and we'll elaborate more later in this update. Also Barossa, still on track, 50% complete. We're making good progress. And this quarter, we will also continue with a dividend -- cash dividend and dividend in kind, totaling to USD 11 million.
Operational update, starting straight with Barossa project is progressing well. We're on track, 50% complete now by end of October. We deliver excellent safety performance, 6.4 million man hours without incidents or
