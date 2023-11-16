Q3 2023 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO
Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to the third quarter update of BW Offshore. My name is Marco Beenen, and I will run you through our presentation with our CFO, Stale Andreassen. After which, we will be happy to take questions. And these questions, you can type in under the video player during the presentation.
And please note our disclaimer, and then I'm starting with the highlights. First of all, the Barossa FPSO continues to progress on schedule. The divestment program is nearing completion with the latest divestments in Nigeria. We continue to pay our $11 million of quarterly dividends, and this is paid in a combination of cash and BW Energy shares, as you are used to. The EBITDA in the quarter came in at USD 75 million, and we generated an operating cash flow of USD 116 million.
And then together with our other main shareholders, we decided to make an offer to take our floating wind company, BW Ideol private, as we believe it will be a more efficient way to raise equity in a privately held company and -- so that we can fund future growth
