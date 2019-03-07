Q4 2018 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the BioXcel Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call and Audio Webcast. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Carol Ruth of The Ruth Group. Please go ahead.



Carol A. Ruth - The Ruth Group, Inc. - Founder and CEO



Thank you, operator. Just to remind everyone, certain matters discussed on today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in the company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found on our website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com or on