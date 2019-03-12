Mar 12, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Geoffrey Christopher Meacham - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Right. Good morning. So the -- welcome to the first morning of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Geoff Meacham. I'm the Senior Biopharma Analyst here at Barclays. It's my real pleasure to have BioXcel Therapeutics presenting this morning and speaking on behalf of BioXcel is CEO, Vimal Mehta. Vimal?



Vimal D. Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President, Secretary & Director



Thanks, Geoff. Thank you all for joining us today. I'm very excited to share BioXcel Therapeutics' story. Before I begin, I'd like to remind everybody of safe harbor statement as we will be making forward-looking statements. BioXcel Therapeutics is the first public company, we believe, that is utilizing artificial intelligence platform for developing innovative medicines in neuroscience and Immuno-oncology. Our 2 lead assets are BXCL501, which is sublingual thin-film for acute treatment of agitation. It's a 505(b)(2) development path and 701 is a orally