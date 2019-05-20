May 20, 2019 / 05:30PM GMT

Carter Lewis Gould - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Large Cap Biotech Analyst



Okay. Great. Good afternoon. My name is Carter Gould. I'm senior biotech analyst here at UBS. Welcome to day 1 of our Global Healthcare Conference. I'm pleased to invite BioXcel Therapeutics to present next. Presenting for the company will be CEO, Vimal Mehta. The company had their first Phase I data today on their sublingual film. And they've got an important analyst day coming up later in the week. So important time here as they move forward with their lead asset. So Vimal?



Vimal D. Mehta - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President, Secretary & Director



Thank you, Carter. Good afternoon. Thanks for joining us today. I'm excited to share BioXcel Therapeutics' story with you. We became a public company last March, in March of 2018. And today, we announced our first data for our 501 program which is a sublingual thin film. Before I begin, I'd like to remind you of the forward-looking statement as I will be making some statement which are forward looking, so I'd